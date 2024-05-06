Telangana: Woman throws speech-impaired son into crocodile canal

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident near Dandeli, a village woman threw her six-year-old speech-impaired son into a canal filled with crocodiles following a heated argument with her husband.

The altercation between the child’s parents, Ravi Kumar Shelle and Savitri, escalated late on Saturday night regarding their specially-abled child’s condition. Frustrated, Savitri, in a moment of despair, picked up her sleeping son and threw him into a nearby canal known to be infested with crocodiles.

Upon returning home, Savitri’s senses returned, and she immediately raised an alarm, seeking help. In a video that later went viral, she is heard pleading for assistance, admitting to her distressing action.

Neighbours quickly mobilised to search for the child, hoping for his rescue. Some residents alerted the Dandeli Rural police station, prompting swift action from authorities.

Police officers and a rescue team, including divers from the fire and emergency department, rushed to the scene to locate the missing child.

Initial search efforts focused on the thick tree cover nearby, but as time passed, it became evident that the child might have been thrown directly into the canal.

Eyewitnesses, including local resident Santosh, said they saw a crocodile with what appeared to be the child’s body in its mouth, adding to the tragic turn of events.

After resuming search operations on Sunday morning, rescue teams discovered parts of the boy’s body, marking a devastating conclusion to the search efforts.