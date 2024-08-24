Telangana Women’s commission issues notices to members for tying Rakhis to KTR

Hyderabad: Sharada Nerella, chairwoman of Telangana State Women’s Commission, has directed the secretary of the commission to immediately issue notices and initiate stringent disciplinary action against six members of the commission for their “inappropriate act” of tying Rakhi to BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) during his appearance before the commission on Saturday.

“As a member of the Women’s Commission, it is imperative to maintain impartiality and uphold the integrity of the institution. Taking sides or engaging in any such conduct that may raise questions about the neutrality of the Commission is entirely unacceptable,” Sharada posted on X.

**Press Note**



**Telangana Women’s Commission Condemns Inappropriate Conduct by Commission Members**



Hyderabad, 24th August 2024:



— Sharada Nerella (@sharadanerella) August 24, 2024

“This Commission will not tolerate any behavior that compromises its impartiality or its commitment to justice,” she added.

KTR deposed before the commission in response to the summons he received for his remarks against the women beneficiaries availing the free bus rides in TGSRTC buses.