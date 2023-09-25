Telangana: Women’s Reservation Bill saw light due to BRS, says Kavitha

K Kavitha welcomes Union Cabinet's move on Women's Reservation Bill
BRS MLC K Kavitha.

Nizamabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha said on Monday that it is due to the efforts of her party that the Women’s Reservation Bill finally came to be passed and that the nation is able to stand alongside other countries with its head held high.

Speaking at a rally here, she mocked AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that Congress leaders, instead of dreaming of coming to power in Telangana, should think about the development of the state.

The BRS leader extended an invitation to Rahul Gandhi to come to the poll-bound state after the elections are over to see who will win.

“I can assert that the BRS party is the reason for bringing up the Women Reservation Bill and making this country stand alongside other nations holding its head high,” she said.

She further said the only dream that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has is that, over all, Telangana should progress, and Dalits, SCs, and youth of the state should also progress.

“Rahul Gandhi ji, you are saying that you will certainly win Telangana. Not certainly, sir. You will see after the results. I invite you to come here after the results. The BRS party will definitely win Telangana with the support of all our Telangana people. We will win, and we will make sure that the development model of Telangana will guide this nation and be an example for this nation,” she said.

Stressing her point, she also asked the people if they had witnessed any communal riots during the past 10 years under KCR’s rule.

