Telangana woos Netherlands, Italy, Norway for MedTech, manufacturing investments

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Minister for Industries, D Sridhar Babu, has stated that the state offers world-class infrastructure for the manufacturing of advanced medical devices. He highlighted that facilities such as the Medical Devices Park and Genome Valley are fully equipped for companies to commence production immediately.

Meeting with MedTech entrepreneurs

During a meeting held at the State Secretariat on Tuesday, April 21, a delegation comprising MedTech entrepreneurs and university researchers from the Netherlands met with the minister.

Sridhar Babu emphasised that Telangana is highly conducive for medical research, artificial intelligence development, and device manufacturing. He encouraged the delegation to explore partnerships with universities in the state to foster innovation and collaboration.

The visiting team was led by Netherlands Innovation Councillor Jan Reint Smith and included experts from various sectors. Senior officials from the Telangana government, including TGIIC Managing Director Shashank, Industries Commissioner Nikhil Chakravarthy, Special Secretary Raghurama Sharma, Telangana Life Sciences CEO Sarvesh Singh, and IT Advisor I Sai Krishna, were also present at the meeting, a press release said.

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Delegations from Italy, Norway meet minister

In addition, the minister held separate discussions with delegations from Italy and Norway. He noted that Telangana is an ideal destination for investments in advanced manufacturing and urged Italian industrialists to consider establishing industries in the state. The Italian delegation was led by Ambassador Antonio Bartoli.

Sridhar Babu further described Telangana as a great place for investments in life sciences and healthcare sectors during his meeting with the Norwegian delegation, led by Ambassador May-Elin Stener.