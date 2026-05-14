Telangana worker found in distress in Dubai after 3-day disappearance

Hyderabad: The family of a Telangana migrant worker has sought urgent government assistance after he was found in distress in Dubai days after going missing.

Moddu Gangadhar, a resident of Mentarajpalli village in Nizamabad district, travelled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on April 29 to work as a steel fixer with GCC Contracting in Sharjah.

In a petition submitted on Wednesday, May 13, during the ‘CM Pravasi Prajavani’ programme at Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad, his wife Moddu Supriya informed Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy that Gangadhar disappeared on May 4 and was located on May 7.

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According to the petition, he was found in a disturbed condition and required immediate medical care and family support. The family urged authorities to coordinate with the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to facilitate his return to Hyderabad.

Family of Moddu Gangadhar submits a petition seeking government help for his repatriation from Dubai.

The representation also requested rehabilitation and medical support after his arrival in India. It noted that Gangadhar had a history of toddy consumption and may have experienced withdrawal-related health complications after travelling abroad.

Officials order treatment support

Remarks written by senior officials on the petition called for immediate steps to support Gangadhar’s return and recovery.

One note addressed to the Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary stated that he had been unable to access toddy after reaching Dubai and was behaving unusually.

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Another instruction directed health authorities in Nizamabad to arrange admission to a de-addiction centre and provide rehabilitation support after his return.

The matter was also registered on the MADAD grievance portal on May 11.

Bheem Reddy raises awareness concerns

In a Facebook , Telangana NRI Advisory Committee vice-chairman Bheem Reddy Mandha highlighted concerns over substance abuse and withdrawal-related health issues among some migrant workers travelling to Gulf countries.

He also called for awareness campaigns, rehabilitation facilities and stronger de-addiction services in districts including Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Nirmal and Rajanna Sircilla.