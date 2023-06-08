Telangana: Youth Congress organises Bus Yatra ahead of Assembly polls

Hyderabad: A bus yatra will be taken out by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), to make a difference for the Congress party in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The decision was taken during the three-day IYC national executive meeting held in the city on Wednesday where the members decided to initiate the rally from the Gajwel Assembly constituency.

IYC leaders from different states, during the meeting, discussed the strategies adopted by the Youth Congress in Karnataka where they played a huge role in ensuring a massive mandate for the Congress party.

“Similar strategies with a focus on local needs and politics of the respective states will be devised,” said the IYC president Srinivas BV.

The Youth Congress leaders agreed to the party’s decision to give 50 percent of seats to youngsters, stating that Congress was sure to come back to power in Telangana.