Telangana YouTuber, 9-yr-old daughter die by suicide in Hanamkonda

Hyderabad: A YouTuber and his nine-year-old daughter allegedly died by suicide by hanging themselves near Ekasila Park in Hanamkonda district on August 9.

The deceased – 36-year-old Gattigopula Yogi Reddy and his daughter Adya – left home in the morning and did not return home.

His wife, who could not reach him contacted their relatives. She along with their relatives visited Ekasila Park where they found the father-daughter hanging by the ceiling.

Though Reddy was pronounced dead, his daughter was found alive. She was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

According to police, financial hardships is one of the reasons for Reddy to take such a drastic step. Reddy was working as an online journalist with V6 News Telugu.