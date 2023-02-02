Telangana: YS Sharmila dares KCR to walk for a day with her; gifts walking shoes to CM

Hyderabad: The YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila on Thursday dared chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to walk along with her for just 3 kms to know the plight of people in Telangana.

She threw this challenge at KCR before embarking on the last leg of her Praja Prasthanam padayatra.

Speaking to the media at her residence in Hyderabad, Y S Sharmila said, “KCR has failed to fulfill any of the promises he made to the people of Telangana. For the past nine years, there is no section in the state that has not suffered from this autocratic and inefficient rule. From farmers’ plight to the youth’s distress, women’s issues to education, KCR has failed to keep every promise he made.”

#WATCH | YSRTP chief YS Sharmila shows a shoe box and asks Telangana CM KCR to join Padayatra with her and know the public problems. pic.twitter.com/tU8Cxn13jE — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

Sharmila further said that when her party tried to expose KCR’s failures and corruption, her padayatra was ruthlessly attacked. “Today, I challenge the chief minister to walk with us for a full day and if you show us that every person in the state is happy and has no problems for you to solve, then I will withdraw from politics. I am gifting this brand new pair of shoes to walk. This is as per your size and there is a bill to exchange in case it doesn’t fit.” she remarked.