Telangana: Zambian woman gets 14-year RI for smuggling heroin

Hyderabad: The Metropolitan sessions judge court, Ranga Reddy district, convicted a Zambian national in heroin smuggling case and sentenced her to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment. A fine of Rs 1 lakh was also imposed on the convicted woman.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence sleuths caught the woman on 6 June 2021, while she was carrying 8.05 kilograms of heroin by concealing it in a suitcase. The value of the heroin then was Rs 52.32 crore in the international market.

The passenger was arrested by the DRI and a case was booked.

The court, after the trial, awarded the sentence as she was found guilty of the offences punishable under Section 23 (c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and convicted her under Section 235(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

In default of payment of fine amount, she was asked to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of six more months.