Telangana: Ex-BRS MLA booked for illegally occupying land

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Jeevan Reddy and his family members in connection with a land dispute near Erlapally village. The complaint was filed by Sama Damodhar Reddy, a 66-year-old trader, on May 22, 2024.

According to the complaint, Damodhar Reddy purchased 20 acres and 20 guntas of land in survey numbers 32, 35, 36, and 38 on the outskirts of Erlapally Village in 2002. He constructed a function hall named after his late father, Parmareddy, and has maintained possession of the land ever since.

In 2023, Damodhar Reddy alleged that Ashannagari Jeevan Reddy, his wife Rajitha, and his mother Rajubai illegally occupied half of his land, demolished the function hall, and constructed a new building on the site.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered.