Telangana’s 1st govt-run IVF clinic launched at Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: Marking a significant stride in the government health sector, the state authorities on Sunday inaugurated an in-vitro fertilization (IVF) clinic at Gandhi Hospital located at Padmarao Nagar in Secunderabad.

The clinic was inaugurated by home minister Mahmood Ali. Health minister T Harish Rao and other senior health department officials were present.

The facility initiated for childless couples is one-of-its-kind in Telangana government hospitals as such technologies were earlier available only in private clinics and hospitals. The clinic offers an entire array of procedures to conceive a baby.

IVF clinic offers

Couples from economically weaker sections who dream of becoming parents can avail benefits of the clinic.

The clinic offers all services available at private facilities, including patient consultation, pre-treatment assessment, and blood collection.

Similarly, semen collection, artificial insemination, ovarian stimulation therapy, ultrasound, oocyte (egg) collection, embryo culture and embryo transfer will be also available there.

According to superintendent of Gandhi Hospital Dr M Raja Rao, the clinic was developed at a cost of nearly Rs 5 crore. It will have highly trained professionals to conduct assistive reproduction. Additionally, the experienced staff will also provide training to other government healthcare workers to launch IVF facilities in district government hospitals.

Senior health officials said that in the upcoming months, Government Petlaburj Maternity Hospital and MGM Government General Hospital in Warangal will open two additional IVF facilities offering top-notch reproductive services.