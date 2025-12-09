Telangana’s 65 L SHGs driving women’s empowerment: Seethakka

Self-help groups transforming Telangana’s economy as state aims for 90% women’s workforce participation by 2047, says Seethakka.

Minister Seethakka addressing the panel.

Hyderabad: With nearly 65 lakh self-help groups (SHGs) transforming rural and urban economies, Telangana has become a model for women-led progress, said State Panchayat Raj and Women & Child Welfare Minister Seethakka.

She noted that these SHGs are not just financial networks but also engines of social change that are strengthening women’s confidence and leadership across the state.

The Indira Mahila Shakti Bhavans set up in every district have further evolved into community hubs that nurture women’s entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

Speaking at the Global Summit session on “Enhancing Women Entrepreneurship”, coordinated by WE-Hub CEO Seetha Pallachola, Seethakka emphasised that a nation can prosper only when its women progress, and Telangana is determined to lead this transformation.

She said the state’s goal is to increase women’s workforce participation to 90 percent by 2047, a vision that aligns with its broader mission of inclusive and sustainable growth.

“The talent and innovation of Telangana’s women are resonating globally,” the minister said. “Through initiatives like these, we aim to position women as powerful contributors to social and economic advancement.”

Seethakka highlights disparity in economic participation of women

Highlighting the disparity in economic participation, Seethakka observed that women’s share in GDP in developed countries stands around 40 percent, while India is yet to cross 20 percent. Telangana, she asserted, “is working to close this gap by fostering a culture where women no longer wait for opportunities but create them.”

The discussion featured contributions from former IFS officer Charanjit Singh, Shopify India Country Head Bharati Balakrishnan, Pradan representative Madhu Ketan, and Resilience AI CEO R Samhitha, who shared perspectives on innovation, leadership, and gender equity in business.

