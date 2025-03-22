Telangana’s aerospace, defence sectors surpass pharma in exports: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) announced on X that Telangana’s Aerospace and Defence sector has overtaken the Pharma industry in merchandise exports, marking a major milestone in the state’s industrial growth.

✈️ It is heartening to note that Telangana's Aerospace and Defence sector has overtaken the Pharma sector in merchandise exports 🚀



Happy to see the fruits of the remarkable work done during the #TelanganaDecade (2014-2023) in this sector.



The Telangana Aerospace Ecosystem took… pic.twitter.com/jriizx07oV — KTR (@KTRBRS) March 21, 2025

KTR credited this achievement to the progress made during the #TelanganaDecade (2014-2023) and highlighted the impact of the state’s Aerospace and Defence Policy, introduced in 2016.

He said the policy played a crucial role in attracting investments, boosting research, and strengthening indigenous manufacturing.

Telangana aerospace sector grew under BRS: KTR

He said, that under the BRS government, Telangana’s aerospace sector has expanded significantly, earning the Best State Award for Promotion of the Aviation Ecosystem four times (2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024).

In 2021, Hyderabad was ranked No. 1 among the Top 10 Aerospace Cities in Cost-Effectiveness.

The state has also fostered a strong startup ecosystem, with companies like Skyroot Aerospace, Dhruva Space, Azad Engineering, and Skanda Aerospace making significant contributions.

Workforce development has been a priority, with over 30,000 people trained in aerospace skills and more than 15,000 securing jobs.

Telangana now has four aerospace parks, two hardware parks, and 50 engineering parks, further strengthening its role in the aerospace and defence industry.

KTR credited former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) for “implementing progressive policies that positioned Telangana as a national leader in the sector.”