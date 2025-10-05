Telangana’s BC reservations challenged in Supreme court

Hyderabad: A writ petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Telangana government’s order enhancing the Backward Classes (BC) reservations to 42 percent in local bodies. The petition is likely to be heard on Monday, October 6.

The petitioner, Vanga Gopal Reddy, argued that if implemented, the order would bring the total reservations to 67 percent along with the existing 15 percent for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 10 percent for Scheduled Tribes (STs) which goes against the 50 percent ceiling prescribed by the Supreme Court.

He has also claimed that Articles 243D(6) and 243T(6) of the Constitution, which empower state legislatures to make reservations for BCs in local bodies, have been “wholly misconceived”.

The petitioner has also mentioned that the Telangana government’s order violates Section 285A of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018, which is yet to be amended and codifies the 50 percent ceiling in line with the Supreme Court’s judgment in the K Krishna Murthy vs Union of India case.

Arguing for his case, the petitioner has stated, “The action of the State of Telangana, if permitted, would not only undermine the rule of law but also cause grave prejudice to citizens like the petitioner, who are entitled to contest and participate in local self-government elections on a level-playing field.”

In addition to this, two writ petitions have also been filed in the High Court challenging the GO, which have been posted for further hearing on October 8.

The High Court had earlier heard the petitions on September 27 and questioned the urgency with which the GO had been passed, considering the reservation bill passed by the Telangana Assembly still awaited the Governor’s assent.

The High Court, while posting the matter for a later hearing, had stated that even if an election notification is issued for the conduct of local body polls, the writ petitions will still be heard on their merits as they have been filed before the issuance of the election.