Telangana’s CSB arrests 48 in major crackdown on cybercrime

Hyderabad: In a major operation against cybercrime, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), in coordination with local police, arrested 48 suspects across the state.

The operation targeted individuals linked to 508 cases within Telangana and 2,194 cases nationwide, with reported losses amounting to approximately Rs 8.16 crore, according to a police statement on Wednesday. These arrests followed a comprehensive data analysis by TGCSB, initiated under Police Station Case No. 36/2024, registered under the ITA Act 2008, Section 66D, and specific sections of the Telangana Cybersecurity Act.

Among those apprehended, 38 were mule account holders and 10 were agents responsible for supplying these accounts for fraudulent activities. Agents allegedly recruited account holders with commission-based incentives, using these accounts to facilitate cybercrimes such as business investment scams, job frauds, digital identity theft, and courier scams.

TGCSB Director Shikha Goel commended the team led by Devender Singh, SP, along with Dy SPs K V Surya Prakash, Harikrishna, KVM Prasad, and Inspectors Ramesh, Ashish Reddy, Ravi Kumar, Srinivas, Mahender, Laxminarayana, Muqeed Pasha, and Venkateshwar Rao for their dedication in carrying out the operation across multiple districts.

During the raids, TGCSB seized 53 mobile phones, 4 laptops, 5 CPUs, 2 monitors, 18 bank passbooks, 16 cheque books, 10 ATM cards, and a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle. These items are expected to yield further leads into the cybercrime networks operating within Telangana and potentially other states.

The arrested individuals include a mix of unemployed persons and professionals, such as cab drivers, small business owners, and IT employees. Their educational backgrounds varied, with 22 holding degrees, 17 with secondary to intermediate qualifications, and 9 having below-SSC education.

TGCSB urged the public to exercise caution online, especially when sharing personal or financial details. They advised verifying payment requests and transaction authenticity before proceeding and reporting any suspicious activities through the TGCSB helpline at 1930 or online at https://cybercrime.gov.in/