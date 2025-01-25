Telangana’s Dr D Nageshwar Reddy conferred with Padma Vibhushan

Hyderabad: Renowned Indian gastroenterologist and chairman of AIG Hospitals (Asian Institute of Gastroenterology) Dr D Nageshwar Reddy has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award on the eve of the 76th Republic Day on Saturday.

He is among the seven individuals being conferred the second-highest civilian award in the country. Dr D Nageshwar Reddy is known for his contributions to the development of endoscopic procedures, particularly in therapeutic endoscopy and gastrointestinal cancer management. Under his leadership, AIG Hospitals has become a hub for advanced medical research and innovative treatment approaches in gastroenterology.

He has received several prestigious awards, including the Padma Shri (2002) and the Padma Bhushan (2016), which are among India’s highest civilian honours.

The others who received Padma Bhushan include 44th Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar, former Chief Justice of India Justice (retd) Jagdish Singh Khehar, Kathak dancer from Gujarat Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia, violinist Lakshminarayana Subramaniam, Malayalam author, screenplay writer and film director MT Vasudevan Nair (Posthumous), Japanese businessman and the chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation Osamu Suzuki (Posthumous) and folk and classical singer Sharda Singha (Posthumous).

Manda Krishna Madiga has been selected for the Padma Shri award in the Public Affairs category.

A prominent Indian social activist and politician from Telangana, M Krishna Madiga is known for his advocacy for Dalit rights and social justice.

He is the founder and leader of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS). He played a central role in mobilizing support for the sub-categorization of SC reservations, arguing that dominant sub-castes were monopolizing the benefits, leaving marginalized communities like the Madigas at a disadvantage.

He has been an outspoken advocate for Dalit rights and has consistently worked to address caste-based inequalities in education, employment, and social recognition.

Shah congratulates winners

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the awardees, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reimagined the Padma awards as a platform to honour the iconic personalities who have empowered and elevated communities to progress.

“Congratulations to the luminaries who have been selected for the Padma Awards by the Honorable President today. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji has reimagined the Padma Awards as a platform to honor the iconic personalities who have empowered and elevated communities to progress. I firmly believe that this honor will stir our society with a new zest for nation-building,” he wrote on ‘X’.

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.