Telangana’s fate will change: BJP reacts to KTR’s ‘losing’ remark

Hyderabad: Reacting to Telangana IT Minister KTR’s “BJP will lose deposit in state polls” remark, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Telangana’s election incharge for the BJP, Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that the dates the Election Commission has released, are the dates when the fate of Telangana will change and the BJP will be emerge victorious in the state elections.

“Why did KTR leave out the nine seats (as there are a total of 119 seats in Telangana Legislative Assembly)? The dates the Election Commission has released are the dates when the fate of Telangana will change. BJP will win in Telangana this time”, Javadekar said.

Earlier on Tuesday, KTR launched a sharp attack against BJP saying, misleading people won’t work in Telangana and that this time more than 110 of Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidates will lose their deposits in the November 30 polls.

This came after Amit Shah while addressing ‘Jana Garjana Sabha’ in Telangana’s Adilabad came down heavily on the KCR government.

Shah said that KCR’s goal is to make his son KTR the Chief Minister of the state.

In response to it, KTR said, “We would like to ask Amit Shah (to) name one state in India where per capita income grew by over 300 per cent. Show me one such BJP-ruled or Congress-ruled state.

Telangana is one state which is making unprecedented development…Show me one BJP-ruled state that has performed better than Telangana.”

He said that coming here again and again, giving speeches and misleading people won’t work.

“Coming here again and again, giving speeches and misleading people won’t work in Telangana. Their (BJP) party did the same in 2018 and out of their 119 candidates, 108 lost their deposits…Nobody in Telangana takes seriously what Amit Shah or Narendra Modi say. Once again more than 110 of their candidates will lose their deposits,” KTR added.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced that the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30.

The counting of votes will be done on December 3, the poll body added.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came at a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent