Telangana’s greenman Ramaiah injured in accident

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 18th May 2022 12:07 pm IST
Telangana's greenman Ramaiah injured in accident
Ramaiah getting treated by doctor for injuries. Photo: IANS.

Hyderabad: Telangana’s greenman Daripalli Ramaiah, who is said to have planted over one crore trees, was injured in a road accident in Khammam district on Wednesday.

The 85-year-old man, who is recipient of Padmashri, fell down while crossing a road on his bicycle to water the plants.

Locals rushed him to a nearby hospital. According to doctors, he suffered a fracture in a leg and injuries on his head.

MS Education Academy

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Santosh Kumar spoke to doctors over phone and enquired about Ramaiah’s condition. He directed the hospital authorities to ensure the best possible treatment.

Popular as “Chettu (tree) Ramaiah” or “Vanajeevi (forester) Ramaiah”, he received Padmashri in 2017. Ramaiah’s concern for the environment was acknowledged with India’s fourth highest civilian award.

Known for his single-minded devotion to planting saplings, he is claimed to have planted over a crore trees during the last five decades.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button