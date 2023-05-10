Telangana’s Jameel takes oath as Long Grove Village Board’s trustee

Dr. Mohammed Jameel, a native of Telangana, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Indian American Muslim elected to the Long Grove Village Board. In a ceremony held yesterday, he took an oath as an elected Trustee, marking a new chapter in his political career.

During the ceremony, Jameel expressed gratitude towards his late father, who served as his inspiration for entering politics. He also acknowledged the unwavering support and blessings from his mother, which have been instrumental in his journey. Furthermore, he attributed his success to his wife and children, who have been a constant source of encouragement and strength.

Jameel extended his heartfelt appreciation to all the voters of Long Grove, acknowledging their trust and confidence in him. Their support played a crucial role in his election victory and subsequent appointment as a Trustee.

Originally from Warangal, India, Jameel pursued his medical education at Deccan Medical College before relocating to the United States. His diverse background and experiences bring a unique perspective to his role as a Trustee on the Long Grove Village Board.

The Long Grove Village Board consists of a President and six Trustees who are elected by the community. Each Trustee serves a four-year term, collectively responsible for maintaining the quality of life and making strategic investments in lands and homes within the village.

Jameel’s appointment as a Trustee signifies a step towards inclusivity and diversity within the Long Grove Village Board.