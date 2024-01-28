Telangana’s Kaleshwaram project a big fraud: Congress

Hyderabad: In a review meeting held here on Sunday, the Congress-run state government has called the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project a ‘big fraud’ against the people of Telangana.

The meeting was attended by chief minister Revanth Reddy and the state irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Singh during which the decision to form a committee consisting of the Central Water Commission, National Dam Safety Authority and engineering experts was taken to better the project.

Later, while addressing a press conference, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) vice president G Niranjan alleged that even after the recent collapse of the Medigadda barrage, the then chief minister Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS government did nothing.

He added the officials concerned with the collapse had put aside the interest of Telangana and catered to the interests of contractors. “All these contractors should be blacklisted and if they have been entrusted with other tasks in the State, they should be avoided,” Niranjan told reporters.