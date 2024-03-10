Telangana’s people believed in Congress like a goat trusts its butcher: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K T Rama Rao (KTR) remarked that the people of Telangana trusted and voted for the Congress in the Assembly polls “just like how a goat trusts its butcher.”

“They defeated KCR by making unrealistic promises. What happened to the December 9 target for Rs 2 lakh farm waiver promise? If you (Congress) don’t fulfill all your promises within 100 days of coming to power, the women of Telangana will teach you a lesson,” he said.

He made the remarks at a party worker meeting held in Kamareddy on Sunday, March 10.

Acknowledging BRS chief and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s (KCR) defeat in Kamareddy in the Assembly polls, KTR asked the cadres to forget the “bitterness” of the past and move forward.

He also announced that the party will fight the Lok Sabha polls in the district under the leadership of Kamareddy former MLA and BRS former government whip Gampa Govardhan.

Speaking further, he hit back at Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s consistent criticism of ‘management quota’ at him and questioned how Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and state leaders D Sridhar Babu, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, Damodar Raja Narasimha entered politics.

“Yes, my father’s name is KCR and I entered politics through the agitation (Telangana statehood). I didn’t enter politics like you did, licking the boots and carrying the bags of Andhra leaders. I won as an MLA 5 times from Sircilla…yes, my father was the agitation’s leader and he is the Telangana bapu,” he remarked.