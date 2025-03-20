Telangana’s vehicle count hits 1.72 cr

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th March 2025 2:15 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Telangana now has 1.72 crore registered vehicles for a population of 3.7 crore, meaning nearly one vehicle for every two people, according to the State Transport Department.

As of February 2025, motorcycles dominate the list, making up 70 percent of the total vehicle count, followed by cars and cabs at 20 percent. The remaining 10 percent includes tractors, goods carriers, and auto-rickshaws.

A breakdown of registered vehicles in the state:

  • 1.2 crore motorcycles
  • 23.3 lakh cars
  • 7.7 lakh tractors and trailers
  • 6.5 lakh goods carriers
  • 5.1 lakh auto-rickshaws

On average, 2,000 new vehicles are registered daily across Telangana.

Officials highlight that the steady rise in vehicle ownership reflects growing urbanization, economic activity, and increased affordability in the state.

