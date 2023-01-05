Telangana’s villages bag top three positions in ‘Swachh Survekshan Grameen’ rankings

Hyderabad: In a major recognition, the top three high achiever districts under Swachh Survekshan Grameen for December 2022 turned out to be from Telangana.

While Rajanna Siricilla stood first, followed by Karimnagar district in the second position and Peddapalli district in the third position of the ranking.

Swachh Survekshan is an annual survey of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation in villages, cities and towns across India.

Swachh Survekshan was launched in 2016 by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) as a part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

State Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, on Twitter and thanked chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) for their continuous support.

His response came after minister KTR extended his congratulations to minister Dayakar Rao, tweeting, “Telangana tops again. All of the Top 3 districts in #SwachhSurvekshanGrameen2023 are from Telangana.”