Telangana:’We don’t believe in coup’, claims BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson NV Subhash on Sunday said that the party will come to power in Telangana via public mandate.

Subhas criticised chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) for blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the current MLA poaching issue ahead of the by-poll in the Munugode constituency. “It is like a big flame in the lantern before it goes off,” the BJP spokesperson taunted KCR.

“KCR has scripted the whole MLA poaching issue to defame the BJP,” Subhash claimed. The BJP spokesperson further said that KCR had withdrawn the general consent to CBI as the agency was asked to investigate the MLA poaching case. He further said that the speech in Chandur would be KCR’s last public meeting in Munugode and that the BJP would bag the constituency.

He went on to say that BJP isn’t involved in MLA poaching and accused the chief minister of ‘buying’ MLAs from Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to keep the Telangana government afloat. Subhar further said that those involved in the case weren’t worthy of induction into the BJP.

“People in Munugode are done with KCR, as they have experienced false promises of the chief minister in the last eight years,” he claimed. It is to be noted that by-elections will be held on November 3.