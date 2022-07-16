Telecommunications dept warns customers about SMS fraud

Hyderabad: Following an increase in cybercrime, the department of telecommunication urged customers to not click any suspicious links received through an SMS including the SMS offering job, investments, prizes, and loans.

To combat financial fraud, the DDG (Security) Department of Telecommunications issued a consumer notice advising them not to get trapped in that kind of fraud. Following an increase in cybercrime and individuals being defrauded of their hard-earned money in various ways by fraudsters.

Loan offers such as providing rapid loans are another method of defrauding individuals, they said, and urged people to be aware of tales of harassment by loan sharks after enticing them with texts and adverts offering instant loans.