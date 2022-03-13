Telegram adds download manager, live streaming with other apps

New Delhi: Encrypted messaging app Telegram has added a new download manager for media, a redesigned attachment menu, a semi-transparent interface on Android, and much more.

The Download Manager is new to Telegram and can be accessed from a logo in the search bar that pops up when you are downloading something. Within that area, one would see all downloads in one place.

Telegram users will also get a new menu that will enable them to select and send multiple files easily. The firm has also completely redesigned the Attachment Menu on iOS. Now, the updated Files tab will show recently sent files and let users search for them by name.

Also Read Oculus VR fitness data will soon be accessible in Apple Health, iPhone

In addition, the company announced that with this update, users will be able to broadcast from streaming tools like OBS Studio and XSplit Broadcaster and add overlays and multi-screen layouts with ease.

The company has also redesigned login flow for its Android and macOS-based app.

As for that new night mode, Telegram says that the interface on Android when in night mode is now semi-transparent. You’ll see subtle transparency in panels and headers so that you can see backgrounds and stickers as you scroll.