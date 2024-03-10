Tell your husbands not to vote for BJP: Delhi CM to women voters

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to women voters of the national capital to convince the male members of their families to refrain from voting for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Many men are chanting PM Modi’s name… only you can set it right… If your husband says he’ll vote for PM Modi, tell him you won’t serve him dinner,” Kejriwal said amidst laughter from the crowd.

He told the women that it was their responsibility to make sure the families do not support the right-wing party. “Every husband has to listen to his wife, isn’t it? And if a wife makes him swear on her, he is bound to follow her,” he said.

In this year’s budget, the AAP government announced it will provide Rs 1,000 per month to all women above 18 years of age under the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’. According to the Delhi government, the scheme will make the women of Delhi financially independent.

“They (BJP) say Kejriwal is wasting the money by giving Rs 1,000 to every woman in the city. I ask them when you waived off big loans of a lot of people, weren’t they spoilt? What has the BJP done for them? Then why vote for BJP?” Kejriwal asked.