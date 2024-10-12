Telugu actor Chiranjeevi meets Andhra CM, donates Rs 1 cr to CMRF

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 12th October 2024 10:06 pm IST
Actor Chiranjeevi and Andhra pradesh Chief Minister
Actor Chiranjeevi and Andhra pradesh Chief Minister Naidu

Amaravati: Telugu film superstar Chiranjeevi on Saturday called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad and handed over a cheque of Rs 50 lakh as donation to the CM Relief Fund.

He also handed over a separate cheque of Rs 50 lakh to the CM on behalf of his actor son Ram Charan.

“I extend my heartfelt thanks to Megastar @KChiruTweets Garu and @AlwaysRamCharan Garu for their generous contribution of Ra 1 crore towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” Naidu said on X.

The contributions from Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will play a significant role in helping us rebuild the lives of those affected by the floods, the CM added.

