Telugu actor honoured at Oscars 2026; fans call it a proud moment

Hyderabad: The 98th Academy Awards, one of the most prestigious events in global cinema, took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday evening, which was Monday morning in India. Conan O’Brien hosted the ceremony. Last year he joked in Hindi with “Have you eaten,” while this year he made witty comments about artificial intelligence, leaving the audience amused and thoughtful. Many films, actors, and technical teams competed for awards. One Battle After Anotherwon six Oscars, Sinners received four, and Frankenstein earned three awards.

Tribute to Legendary Artists

The ceremony began with a special tribute segment remembering prominent figures in cinema who passed away last year. The “In Memoriam” segment honored Hollywood stars as well as Indian film legends. Indian cinema icons remembered included Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar, B. Saroja Devi, and Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao. The tribute video showcased some of these personalities, while the Oscars committee explained that due to time constraints, all names were included on the official website.

Telugu Cinema Honored

Kota Srinivasa Rao received special recognition during the “In Memoriam” segment. His photo and contributions were highlighted, marking a proud moment for Telugu cinema. Kota, who passed away on July 13, 2025, had a career spanning over 40 years with more than 700 films in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada. Known for his versatility as a comedian, villain, and character actor, he won nine Nandi Awards and the Padma Shri. His inclusion on the Oscars stage shows international recognition of his talent and legacy.

Indian Cinema Legends Remembered

Alongside Kota, Bollywood legends Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, Manoj Kumar, and B. Saroja Devi were also honored. Some fans expressed disappointment on social media because Dharmendra was not featured in the main tribute video. The committee clarified that due to time limits, only some clips appeared in the video, and all names are listed on the official Oscars website.

Global Recognition and Fans’ Pride

The 98th Oscars successfully celebrated both global and Indian cinema. For Telugu cinema and its fans, the tribute to Kota Srinivasa Rao is a moment of pride. Remembering legendary artists from around the world, the Academy highlighted their contributions and ensured that cinema’s global icons continue to inspire audiences everywhere.