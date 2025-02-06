Telugu actor Vishwak Sen’s bodyguards’ per month salary stuns fans

Hyderabad: Celebrities are always surrounded by security to keep them safe from crowds and unexpected trouble. Their bodyguards stay with them all the time, making sure no one gets too close. Some even risk their own safety to protect their stars. Many big actors pay huge salaries to their bodyguards, and Vishwak Sen is one of them.

Meet Rohtash Chaudhary

Vishwak Sen’s personal bodyguard is Rohtash Chaudhary, a 7-foot-tall man from Haryana. He has worked in celebrity security for years and even guarded Salman Khan before joining Vishwak Sen. With his experience and strong presence, he ensures the young actor’s safety wherever he goes.

High Salary and Extra Benefits

Vishwak Sen pays Rohtash Rs. 2 lakhs per month for his security services. But that’s not all—he has also given him a flat to live in and supports his children’s education. This shows how much Vishwak Sen values his safety and the people who protect him.

Security for Celebrities

Many actors today understand the need for strong security. Some stars, like Saif Ali Khan, don’t even hire a watchman for their home. But actors like Vishwak Sen invest in personal bodyguards to stay safe from big crowds and overexcited fans.