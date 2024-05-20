Telugu actresses, Andhra MLA’s car found at Bengaluru rave party; drugs seized

Bengaluru: In a significant crackdown, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) team raided a rave party held at GR Farmhouse near Electronic City on the outskirts on Bengaluru on the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday. The raid, conducted at 3 am, led to the discovery of drugs and revealed the involvement of several notable individuals, including Telugu actresses.

The party was organised by Hyderabad-based Vasu at GR Farmhouse, which is owned by Gopal Reddy, a prominent figure of Concorde group. While the event was presented as a birthday celebration, it continued well past the permissible time of 2 am, prompting the CCB anti-narcotics department to intervene.

During the operation, the authorities seized 17 MDMA tablets and a significant quantity of cocaine. Over 100 attendees were present, including more than 25 young women from Andhra Pradesh and Bangalore. Many of the participants had been flown in specifically for the event, which added to the scale and complexity of the operation.

Among the more startling findings was the pass of an Andhra Pradesh MLA, discovered in a Benz car at the scene. The pass was issued in the name of MLA Kakani Govardhanreddy, indicating his potential involvement or association with the party. Additionally, the raid uncovered more than 15 luxury vehicles, including Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, and Audi cars, indicating the high-profile nature of the event. Besides models and tech professionals, several Telugu actresses were also found to be part of the gathering.

The incident has led to the registration of a case at the Electronic City Police Station. The party was originally scheduled to run from 5 pm on Saturday until 6 am on Sunday. The timely raid by the CCB police unveiled the illegal activities taking place under the guise of a birthday celebration.

An estimated Rs 30 to 50 lakh were spent in arranging this one-day extravaganza, reflecting the opulence and scale of the event. Following the raid, narcotics sniffer dogs were deployed to inspect the premises thoroughly. The police are currently working to identify and apprehend all those involved in the party, and further investigations are underway to understand the full extent of the illegal activities and the network behind them.