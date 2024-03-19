Telugu community to host iftar in Riyadh on Friday

The food will be served on banana leaves. Another feature that sets this iftar party apart from others is that people from various communities, including Hindu and Christians will participate

Published: 19th March 2024
Jeddah: The Telugu NRI community in Riyadh will host its traditional community Iftar this year on Friday, March 22, at a resort in Riyadh city.

The annual community iftar is being organised by the Saudi Arabian Telugu Association (SATA) that represents Telugu Diaspora in the kingdom. Special arrangements have been made for the fasting Muslims to gather and break the fast. The iftar will be followed by the Maghrib and Taraweeh prayers.

Arrangements have also been made for women and children, who are expected to arrive in large numbers like previous occasions. This even is one-of-a-kind, where families participate in larger numbers unlike other events where most participants are men.

The organisers have also made arrangements for Islamic Quiz for children and special lectures will be delivered to highlight the importance of Ramzan, according to organisers Mohammed Sadiq and Anand Pokuri.

The food will be served on banana leaves. It is a tradition in South India to serving food on banana leaves on festivals, family gatherings, and other auspicious occasions.

Another feature that sets this iftar party apart from others is that people from various communities, including Hindu and Christians will participate.

