Telugu Dalit IPS officer found dead in Haryana; suicide suspected

A 52-year-old Dalit IPS officer of Haryana cadre, known for his stance on corruption, caste representation, and fairness within the police service, was found dead with a gunshot wound at his residence in Chandigarh’s Sector 11 on Tuesday, October 7.

Y Puran Kumar was a 2001 batch IPS officer hailing from Andhra Pradesh. A suicide note was recovered from the spot.

The letter holds one serving and two retired senior IPS officers of Haryana responsible for his death.

“He mentioned his issues with the administration and named a few senior officers. The note and allegations are under verification,” The Indian Express quoted a police officer on condition of anonymity.

Kumar served in key positions across Haryana, including Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Ambala and Rohtak ranges and headed departments such as Home Guards, Telecommunications, and the Dial-112 Emergency Response Project.

Kumar’s wife, Amneet P Kumar, a senior IAS officer, is currently in Japan on an official tour with the Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s delegation.

Caste discrimination flagged by Dalit IPS officer

Kumar openly flagged caste discrimination and irregularities within the Haryana police. He wrote letters to CM Saini and the chief secretary, alleging that Dalit officers were being sidelined in administrative decisions.

In April 2024, Kumar returned his official vehicle, alleging “selective and discriminatory” allocation of cars to IPS officers. He had also challenged certain promotion processes, calling them illegal.

In 2023, he filed multiple complaints against a senior IAS officer, accusing him of “harassment and humiliation.” He termed his posting as Inspector General of Police (IGP) (Home Guards) a “humiliation.”

Honest, fearless officer

Colleagues and civil servants described Kumar as an honest and fearless officer. His demise has sent shockwaves through the police circles, and many have demanded an independent probe surrounding his death.

“Shocking suicide of a senior IPS officer in Haryana. Rumours that a nine-page suicide note was left by the deceased officer making damning allegations against senior police officers and politicians. Will Haryana Police clarify whether the alleged note is true?” journalist Rohini Singh wrote on X.

Political scientist Subhajit Naskar of Jadavpur University called Kumar’s death an “institutional killing,” saying, “Upright senior Telugu Dalit IPS officer Y Puran Kumar takes his life. This is no less than an institutional death… The country needs to get its conscience shaken.”