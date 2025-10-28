Telugu film industry to feature in ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ vision doc: CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday announced that the Telugu film industry will be included as a special chapter in the ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ vision document, with an aim to promote Hyderabad as a global hub for cinema production.

With the support of the film industry, the state government will strive to “bring Hollywood to Hyderabad soon”, a release said.

Addressing a meeting of cine and film workers in Hyderabad, Reddy said he was keen to promote the city as a major film hub by facilitating the production of world-class movies.

“The state government is already preparing the ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ vision document, and the film industry will be included as one of the priority sectors for promotion in the state. On the lines of IT and pharma, the film industry will also be given due importance,” the chief minister said, adding that he would personally take responsibility for bringing Hollywood to Hyderabad.

Commending the contribution of film workers in delivering several super-hit films in recent years, Reddy said the government was committed to their welfare.

He announced that the government would allocate Rs 10 crore to the Film Workers Welfare Fund and establish a corporate-standard school offering education from nursery to class 12 for their children.

He further said that free medical facilities under the ‘Arogyasri’ scheme would be extended to film workers. “Twenty per cent of the box office collections from films permitted to increase ticket prices should go to the welfare fund, and an order will be issued to this effect soon,” he said.

The government, the CM added, is also ready to provide financial assistance for the construction of the ‘Karmika Sanghala Association Bhavan’ and allocate land for setting up a Film Fighters Training Centre in the proposed Bharat Future City.

“We will hold a meeting in November to discuss the welfare of film workers,” Reddy said.

Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju has been tasked with studying the conditions of film workers, he added.

Reddy also recalled the contributions of legendary actors N T Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Krishna, and Sobhan Babu in helping establish Hyderabad as a leading film industry hub, the release said.