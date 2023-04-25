Telugu NRIs Iftar party – Unity in Diversity

Jeddah: Festivals are a part of Indian culture. We have grown up around them and have embraced them as a part of our lives. India is known for its various colourful festivals be it Diwali, Holi, Christmas, Eid, or Pujas, celebrations always involve people coming together.

Festivals are not just celebrated for cultural or religious reasons. Festivals have much more to offer to the people. They bring people together and create a sense of belonging in the community and strengthen bonds between various cultures.

In the month of Ramzan, there is much joy in breaking bread together with different people.

When Iftar is prepared by Hindus, Muslims and Christians and served together obviously makes food more delicious. At a time, diaspora in other parts of the world indulged divisively, Telugu speaking NRIs from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in Riyadh action set an example that difference can’t divide Indians.

The unique Iftar party was not only limited to a group of socialite men but also witnessed participation of enthusiastic household women, children who were adherent devotees of their religious domains.

When devotional Muslim woman Safia, who conducts Quranic classes on a regular basis, joined T. Sri Devi, who hosts breakfast in Kartika Maasa for her friends. Hindus in southern states practice Somvar Vrat in Karthika Maas and perform Rudrabhisheka to Lord Shiva, one hand, G. Ramya, a Christian, who believes the conclusion of fasting on Easter or Lent as an opportunity to communicate with Jesus and enjoy a deepening reliance on him, on other hand to host an Iftar demonstrate the unity in diversity – Amar Akbar Anthony – even in these fraught times of venom.

In the month of Ramzan, Telugu NRIs held Iftar in Riyadh that spotlighted the unity in diversity of India.

The Telugu NRIs – Hindu, Muslim and Christian – all men and women along with their children participated in the event with enthusiasm. They broke the fast and served each other.

The participation of children is an important factor, this teaches children the importance of community and the joys of working together. When kids take part in preparations for a festival, they make a place for themselves in this community of people. They learn to share work with everyone and together make a celebration successful.

It is noteworthy to mention that food was served on banana leaves. Serving food on banana leaves on festivals, family gatherings is considered auspicious and sacred in southern states.

It’s not only Ramzan Iftar, they celebrate Dasara, Diwali, Sankranti and Christmas by following traditional and religious norms.

Muzzamil Shaikh, Ananda Raju, Ranjith, Yeranna of SATA and Mohammed Abdul Sadiq, Jani arranged the event.