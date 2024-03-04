Telugu representation in national politics low: Telangana CM Revanth

"Even if we are separated as states, we need to stay together as human beings. We will do our best to develop both Telangana and AP," Revanth said.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy raised the point of low Telugu representation in national politics and stressed the need for its improvement.

He was speaking at the book launch titled “Governorpet to Governor House” authored by the former director general of police (DGP) and former governor P S Rama Mohan Rao at the MCHRD Institute here on March 3.

Highlighting imminent Telugu politicians such as former chief minister of undivided Andhra late N T Rama Rao’s (NTR) decision to not contest a TDP candidate from Nandyal constituency, chief minister Revanth Reddy said, “When P V Narasimha Rao contested from Nandyal, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) decided unanimously by not fielding their candidate. NTR did this because he welcomed a Telugu person becoming the prime minister of India.”

“After them, senior Congress leader and former Union minister late S Jaipal Reddy and former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu made an impact in the national political arena. But now there is a noticeable decline in Telugu-speaking representation in the current national political sphere,” CM Revanth Reddy said.

Furthermore, the chief minister stated that his government is committed to following good traditions. “Even if we are separated as states, we need to stay together as human beings. We will do our best to develop the states,” Revanth said.

