Telugu should be alive for generations with thriving glory: Andhra CM

In this digital era, the chief minister said our children should learn to read Telugu and write its alphabet.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister holding up a peace sign at an award ceremony.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday, August 29, said that the Telugu language should be alive for generations and its glory should thrive.

In this digital era, the chief minister said our children should learn to read Telugu and write its alphabet.

“Telugu should be alive for generations, not only in speech but also in writing. Telugu glory should thrive,” Naidu said in a post on ‘X’, commemorating Telugu Language Day.

Subhan Bakery

Further, Naidu appreciated the release of a Telugu language app which teaches reading and writing.

According to the CM, the app employs Artificial Intelligence to teach children to write after examining their handwriting.

Moreover, Naidu said technology should not be separated from the Telugu language, calling for both to be aligned.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button