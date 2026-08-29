Telugu should be alive for generations with thriving glory: Andhra CM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday, August 29, said that the Telugu language should be alive for generations and its glory should thrive.

In this digital era, the chief minister said our children should learn to read Telugu and write its alphabet.

“Telugu should be alive for generations, not only in speech but also in writing. Telugu glory should thrive,” Naidu said in a post on ‘X’, commemorating Telugu Language Day.

Further, Naidu appreciated the release of a Telugu language app which teaches reading and writing.

According to the CM, the app employs Artificial Intelligence to teach children to write after examining their handwriting.

Moreover, Naidu said technology should not be separated from the Telugu language, calling for both to be aligned.