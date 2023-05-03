Telugu TV actress turns Saif Ali Khan’s wife, deets inside

Hyderabad: Koratala Siva’s NTR 30 has created quite a stir since its announcement. The film, which stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, has gained another feather in its cap with the casting of popular Telugu television actress Chaithra Rai. Rai is well-known for her roles in TV shows and serials such as Ashta Chemma, Bannada Buguri, and Nagamani.

Chaithra Rai’s character in NTR 30 has been revealed to be Saif Ali Khan’s wife. This is a thrilling development for fans of the actress, who has previously received critical acclaim for her performances. She began her career with the Kannada serial Kusumanjali and has since appeared in a number of popular television shows in a variety of languages.

NTR 30 is expected to be a high-octane action entertainer, with Jr NTR doubling up for the first time in his career. The film will also feature him in a new avatar, which will excite his fans even more. The movie is currently being shot in Goa and Visakhapatnam and will feature several intense action sequences. The film is scheduled to be released in nine languages, including Chinese and Japanese, in April 2024.

R. Rathnavelu will direct the film’s cinematography, and Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music. A. Sreekar Prasad will edit the film. NTR 30 is sure to be a smash hit with such an impressive team and cast that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

So, brace yourself for the ultimate action thriller movie from Jr NTR.