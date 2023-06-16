Temperature jumps in Hyderabad; heat wave warning issued for Telangana

Hyderabad: The scorching summer heat has intensified in Hyderabad as the maximum temperature rises in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has also issued a heat wave warning for Telangana.

Today, the maximum temperature in Hyderabad has reached a staggering 40.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) report. Among the different areas in the city, Secunderabad recorded the highest maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius. Additionally, Saidabad and Asifnagar also witnessed temperatures surpassing 40 degrees Celsius.

The soaring temperatures are not limited to Hyderabad alone, as the entire Telangana state experiences a surge in heat. In Kumuram Bheem district, the highest maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius was recorded. Other districts such as Jagtial and Khammam also witnessed temperatures exceeding 44 degrees Celsius.

As per the IMD Hyderabad forecast, Hyderabad is likely to witness temperatures ranging between 36-40 degrees Celsius until June 19. On June 20, the mercury is expected to climb further, reaching 41-44 degrees Celsius.

In light of the heat wave warning issued for Telangana, it is crucial for individuals residing in various districts, including Hyderabad, to adopt precautionary measures, particularly when venturing outdoors during the daytime.