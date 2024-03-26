Temperatures in Telangana cross 41 degrees Celsius as summer intensifies

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature nears 40 degrees Celsius.

Updated: 26th March 2024 9:43 am IST
Telangana sizzles as summer heat surges with rainfall pause
Hyderabad: The residents of Telangana, who experienced relief due to the recent rainfall, once again started feeling the summer heat as temperatures crossed 41 degrees Celsius yesterday.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the highest temperature, i.e., 41.1 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Nalgonda district.

Telangana districts where temperature surges as summer intensifies

Yesterday, Nalgonda, Kumuram Bheem, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Nirmal, and Suryapet recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.

The temperatures recorded by these districts are as follows:

DistrictsMaximum temperatures (in degrees Celsius)
Nalgonda41.1
Kumuram Bheem40.8
Bhadradri Kothagudem40.8
Adilabad40.7
Nizamabad40.6
Nirmal40.5
Suryapet40.1
Source: TSDPS

Mercury in Hyderabad nears 40 degrees Celsius

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature reached nearly 40 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature, i.e., 39.2 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Shaikpet.

Apart from Shaikpet, the temperature touched 39 degrees Celsius at Patigadda.

As not much rain is expected in the next few days, temperatures are likely to increase as summer may intensify further in Telangana in the coming days.

