GHMC seals properties of tax defaulters in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated actions against property tax defaulters and sealed over 150 properties in the city.

Out of these properties, most are commercial establishments, as reported by DC.

Properties in Hyderabad sealed due to outstanding dues

The corporation took this action as lakhs of rupees are due in property tax arrears.

According to the report, more than 150 properties were sealed in the past 30 days in Kukatpally Zone.

Properties were also sealed in other areas of Hyderabad such as Jubilee Hills, Yosufguda, and LB Nagar.

Residential property owners can pay tax using OTS

Residential property owners have been asked to use the One Time Scheme (OTS) to clear their arrears.

Under the scheme, the government has waived 90 percent of the interest accumulated on arrears of property tax.