GHMC seals properties of tax defaulters in Hyderabad

The corporation took this action as lakhs of rupees are due in property tax arrears.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th March 2024 12:43 pm IST
stray dog attack in Hyderabad
GHMC (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated actions against property tax defaulters and sealed over 150 properties in the city.

Out of these properties, most are commercial establishments, as reported by DC.

Properties in Hyderabad sealed due to outstanding dues

The corporation took this action as lakhs of rupees are due in property tax arrears.

MS Education Academy

According to the report, more than 150 properties were sealed in the past 30 days in Kukatpally Zone.

Also Read
Hyderabad real estate: Lowest budgets recorded for 2BHK flats in these areas

Properties were also sealed in other areas of Hyderabad such as Jubilee Hills, Yosufguda, and LB Nagar.

Residential property owners can pay tax using OTS

Residential property owners have been asked to use the One Time Scheme (OTS) to clear their arrears.

Also Read
Hyderabad’s real estate: Work from office elevates rental rates in these areas

Under the scheme, the government has waived 90 percent of the interest accumulated on arrears of property tax.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th March 2024 12:43 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button