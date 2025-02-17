Temple economy is India’s largest economic activity: Andhra CM

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, February 17, said that the temple economy “valued at Rs 6 lakh crore” is the largest economic activity in the country.

Addressing the International Temples Convention & Expo (ITCX), Naidu said that the temple economy is an area where activities take place throughout the year.

“With India’s temple economy valued around Rs 6 lakh crore, I can say that compared to any other economic activity, this is the biggest. It happens 365 days a year—temple darshan (visits) or temple town activities. That is the biggest activity. We are all involved in it,” said Naidu.

Noting that devotees are donating money for a particular cause, Naidu said that the money must be spent by their aspirations.

“There is no doubt about it; any government has to abide by and do justice to this,” he said, adding that fulfilling the aspirations of devotees is a must.

Appreciating ITCX, the TDP supremo said the platform emphasises Artificial Intelligence integration, fintech solutions, ethical donations, sustainability, security, crowd control, and financial transparency.

Technology can never replace god: Chandrababu Naidu

Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat–2047 vision, Naidu said ITCX promotes temple governance and economic development while fostering global temple collaboration.

However, Naidu stated that while technology plays an important role, it can never replace God.

“But at the same time, technology is one thing, and God is another. There is no replacement for God. God is God. Any scientist, technology expert, or anyone else has to follow the destiny decided by God. So, we are all instrumental and ultimately, we have to depend on God. At the same time, we must do our duty,” he said.

Lauding Modi as “the right leader for India at the right time”, Naidu highlighted that the country will emerge as the third-largest economy in the world by 2029.

By 2047, he said, India will become either the first or second-largest economy globally and expressed confidence that Indians will become the most influential community.

Further, the CM expressed a desire to build a Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in every state headquarters and every country with a Hindu population.

According to Naidu, the state manages 27,000 temples and sees an annual footfall of 21 crore pilgrims, the highest in the country.

The CM reiterated his concept of Public-Private-People Partnership (PPPP or P4) to eradicate poverty, with the top 10 per cent of society adopting the bottom 20 per cent.

He strongly urged that everyone in society should have a good standard of living.

Moreover, Naidu said he is working toward making the greenfield capital city of Amaravati the “best capital city” among other initiatives.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also attended the ITCX.