Temple priest suspended for violent remarks against pro-Khalistan protesters

A Hindu priest of Canada’s Brampton temple was suspended on Wednesday, November 6 after he was accused of using aggressive speech during the protest on November 3.

The incident occurred in Brampton, an event co-organised by temple authorities and the Indian Consulate was underway when pro-Khalistan protestors and Hindu devotees clashed outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir.

Following the chaos, a series of videos surfaced on social media highlighting fist fights and people striking each other with poles.

One of the videos emerged purportedly showing the Hindu priest making a “rhetoric” speech inciting violence against Khalistani protesters. He is seen addressing a large crowd and amplifying his statements on a loudspeaker such as, “Hum kissi ka virodh nahi karte lekin koi hamara virodh karega to mardenge.” The crowd holding saffron flags are seen cheering for the priest amid Jai Shri Ram slogans.

#Brampton, Canada: “Hum kissi ka virodh nahi karte lekin koi hamara virodh karega to mardenge” a Hindu priest was addressing a crowd amid JSR slogans about killing outside a temple in Brampton, Canada, when pro khalistani supporters attacked the crowd.



PM @narendramodi… pic.twitter.com/4kKD5m4o17 — Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) November 5, 2024

Suspension

In a press release, the management of the temple announced the priest’s suspension citing his “controversial participation” in the protest. However, they did not provide specific details regarding his actions or statements during the event.

Canadian cop suspended

A Canadian police officer was suspended after a video went viral on social media showing him participating in a pro-Khalistan protest outside a Hindu temple in Brampton.

The suspended Peel Regional Police officer, identified as Harinder Sohi, was caught on camera holding a Khalistan flag, while others in the protest chanted anti-India slogans, CBC News reported.

Also Read Canada temple attack: PM Modi urges Canadian govt to uphold rule of law

The violence drew condemnations from Canadian political leaders at all levels of government and also prompted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a rare comment at a time of escalating diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

Taking strong note of the “deliberate attack”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought accountability from the Justin Trudeau-led Canadian government and expected it would ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.

Meanwhile, the Minister of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday that it remains “deeply concerned” about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada, adding that it expects that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted.

“We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario yesterday. We call on the government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks,” MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.