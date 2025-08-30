Temple worker beaten to death over prasadam row in Delhi’s Kalkaji

A 35-year-old temple worker at Kalkaji temple was beaten to death on Friday, August 29, following an argument over prasadam.

CCTV footage reviewed by police shows the victim, Yogendra Singh, being pinned to the ground and attacked with sticks by about three men.

Singh, a native of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, had been working at the temple for 15 years. He was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre with severe injuries but later succumbed.

Police said the incident began when the suspects, after completing darshanam, approached Singh for prasadam and an argument broke out, quickly escalating into violence.

One suspect, Atul Pandey, was caught by bystanders and handed over to the police. A case of murder has been registered. Efforts are on to trace the remaining accused.

Yogendra is survived by his wife Jaya, son Krishna, 8 and daughter Pari, 6,

Family mourns worker’s death

Living with his in-laws in Delhi and supporting his family on a pay of about Rs 5,000 from a temple, Yogendra Singh, though, had many hardships in life, but he never complained.

He was going was to make his son and daughter educated enough so that they could lead a better and respected life one day. On Friday night, that dream came to an end.

Kaushal Singh, the victim’s elder brother, who also helps at a temple, said he was outside for some work when the incident occurred. “I got a call late at night that Yogendra had been attacked. By the time I could reach the hospital, he was gone,” Kaushal told PTI.

“He always said he only wanted his children to live an educated and respected life. Even though the job was not stable, as he was replaced every two months by someone else and paid so little, he was happy in the ‘seva’ he did for God and devotees. Now what will happen to his wife and kids? Their entire future has been shattered,” Kaushal said, breaking down.

Recalling his father’s death in 2017, he said that their mother has been living with each of her three sons in turns. “She is inconsolable now. My sister-in-law’s entire world has turned upside down, and we don’t know how to tell the children,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)