Tempo of election campaign with opposition, says Congress leader Tharoor

In the first three phases of the LS elections, voters in 284 of the 543 parliamentary seats exercised their franchise.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 10th May 2024 2:25 pm IST
Tharoor slams BJP for UCC, calls Uttarakhand 'nanny state'
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

New Delhi: The tempo of the election campaign is with the opposition after polling in more than half of the total Lok Sabha seats, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Friday.

“Can’t help adding that while a lot of bull is emerging from the ruling party, the ‘Tempo’ in this election campaign is with the Opposition,” Tharoor said on a day the BJP dug out an old video of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar suggesting that India should be fearful of nuclear-armed Pakistan.

Tharoor’s “tempo” comment came after Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress of having a “deal” with “Ambani and Adani”, and asked if the party had received “tempo loads of black money” from the two industrialists for its leader Rahul Gandhi to stop “abusing” them.

In the first three phases of the Lok Sabha elections, voters in 284 of the 543 parliamentary seats exercised their franchise.

