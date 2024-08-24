Tenders for AP-Telangana cable-stayed bridge in Sept: Gadkari

Hyderabad: Tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao has urged Union minister for road transportation and highways Nitin Gadkari to expedite the process of constructing the iconic double-decker cable-stayed bridge connecting Somasila in Telangana with Sangameshwar in Andhra Pradesh, a project which has not moved a step ahead during the last two years.

Jupally met Gadkari in Delhi on Saturday, August 24, to discuss various road infrastructure projects coming under the Gadwal-Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda districts. The Union minister informed Jupally that the tender process for the prestigious cable-stated bridge will be held in September.

The construction of the cable-stayed bridge has been planned at international standards between the two Telugu states at a cost of Rs 1,082.56 crore. The construction of this bridge reduces the travel distance from Telangana to Tirupati by 70-80 km, cutting down the travel time by at least an hour and a half.

Jupally also requested Gadkari to take steps to upgrade the 203.5 km road from Alampur “X” Road (NH-44) to Nalgonda (NH 565) into a national highway. This road passes through Alampur, Jatrol, Pentlavelli, Kollapur, Lingal, Achampet, Hajipur, Dindi, Devarakonda – Mallepalli, and includes a 1.5 km major bridge over the Krishna River.

The road’s development will facilitate industrial and agricultural growth, ease transportation, improve access to healthcare facilities, and significantly benefit the tribal population in the region.

Gadkari reportedly responded positively and assured that appropriate steps would be taken on this national highway proposal.

Both the projects fall under the Kollapur assembly constituency being represented by Jupally as the MLA.