Russian tennis player writes ‘No War Please’ on camera

26th February 2022
Andrey Rublev
Russian Olympic gold medalist, Andrey Rublev

Russian Olympic gold medalist, Andrey Rublev has pleaded to his government to stop the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Soon after advancing to the finals of the Dubai Championships on Friday, Andrey wrote: “No War Please” on a TV camera.

Andrey beat Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) in their semifinal match. He is presently ranked seventh in the tennis world rankings. He was one of the gold medalists at the mixed doubles match with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

On Thursday Russia attacked Ukraine from sea, land and air generating worldwide condemnation and strong opposition from the West and other European countries.

In response to the invasion, the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, Taiwan, and New Zealand introduced a series of sanctions against Russia targeting banks, military exports and oil refineries.

