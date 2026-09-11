Tension in Hyderabad’s Sultan Shahi after man assaulted

Rumours of communal trouble spread in the area, following which people gathered at the Moghalpura police station.

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Tension in Hyderabad’s Sultan Shahi after man assaulted
Tension in Hyderabad’s Sultan Shahi after man assaulted

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Sultan Shahi on the night of Thursday, September 10, following an assault on a man, Faisal Hashmi, after a quarrel with some persons.

According to the complaint, Hashmi was travelling on Jhula Ground Road when he had a quarrel with some persons, who allegedly attacked him. He later approached the Moghalpura police and lodged a complaint. He was immediately sent for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, rumours of communal trouble spread in the area, following which people gathered at the Moghalpura police station. Police officials intervened and persuaded the gathering to disperse, bringing the situation under control.

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Senior police officials also visited the area and took stock of the situation. Police are investigating the incident and the circumstances that led to the gathering.

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