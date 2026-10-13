Tension in Medak after Chakali Ilamma statue found damaged

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Medak district on Tuesday, October 13, after the Chakali Ilamma statue was found damaged in Auto Nagar.

The road was blocked as some leaders staged a protest, demanding strict action against those responsible.

Following the incident, police increased security in the locality to prevent any untoward incidents.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Circle Inspector of Medak Town Police Station said monkeys had caused the damage to the statue. Police reached this conclusion after examining CCTV footage.