Tension in Medak after Chakali Ilamma statue found damaged

Some leaders staged a protest demanding strict action against those responsible for the incident.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Chakali Ilamma statue
Chakali Ilamma statue (Image: X)

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Medak district on Tuesday, October 13, after the Chakali Ilamma statue was found damaged in Auto Nagar.

The road was blocked as some leaders staged a protest, demanding strict action against those responsible.

Following the incident, police increased security in the locality to prevent any untoward incidents.

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Speaking to Siasat.com, the Circle Inspector of Medak Town Police Station said monkeys had caused the damage to the statue. Police reached this conclusion after examining CCTV footage.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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