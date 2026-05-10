Tension in UP village after Dalit community objects to Maharana Pratap Jayanti procession

Police held talks with both groups after Dalit women blocked the Maharana Pratap Jayanti procession over a dispute regarding the route in Maheshpura village.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 10th May 2026 7:06 am IST
Tension in UP village after Dalit community objects to Maharana Pratap Jayanti procession
Maharana Pratap.

Bareilly: Tension prevailed here in a village on Saturday when members of the Dalit community, particularly women, allegedly objected to a procession being taken out on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti and blocked it.

Police said the situation was later brought under control after extensive negotiations and a written agreement from both sides.

Superintendent of Police (City) Manush Pareek said a disagreement had arisen between two groups in Maheshpura village regarding the procession route, but said reports of any clash at the site were “completely misleading”.

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According to police officials, Station House Officer Satish Kumar reached the spot with a heavy police force after receiving information about the dispute. However, the protesting women and villagers initially refused to relent.

Police intervene after tensions escalate

Police attempted to persuade both groups at the site, but as tensions escalated, representatives of both sides were called to the police station for talks.

After prolonged discussions, an agreement was reached, following which the procession was allowed to proceed.

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SP Pareek said police intervened promptly after getting information about the dispute and facilitated a written compromise between both parties “in an atmosphere of mutual coordination and harmony” around 1 pm.

The officer added that later the procession resumed around 5 pm on its scheduled route and concluded peacefully by 7 pm.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 10th May 2026 7:06 am IST

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